NYSC postpones the orientation course for all prospective corp members posted to Borno state

However, prospective corp members posted to Borno state, who were supposed to report for the course in the camp venue indicated in their Call-up letters, have been informed of a postponement.
According to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the orientation course for those affected has been postponed to 16th February 2017 and they will be informed when to reprint their Call-Up letters.
Posted to where huh? Borno huh? FREEBORN WEPT FOR THE CORPS MEMBERS POSTED IN BORNO,THEY SHOULD write THEIR WILLs BE FOR GOING.
for killing unarmed innocent ipod members terrorist buhari,hausas,yoruba and apc WILL NOT KNOW PEACE IN THIS WORLD FREEBORN CURSE U ALL FROM LOG ANGELES.
Chai
#sad indeed
Na wa o
...merited happiness
As long as it guarantees their safety.
Hmmmm,seriously.
