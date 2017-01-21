LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

NYSC postpones the orientation course for all prospective corp members posted to Borno state

The 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation Course was scheduled to commence in all the NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017.

However, prospective corp members posted to Borno state, who were supposed to report for the course in the camp venue indicated in their Call-up letters, have been informed of a postponement.


According to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the orientation course for those affected has been postponed to 16th February 2017 and they will be informed when to reprint their Call-Up letters.
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Posted to where huh? Borno huh? FREEBORN WEPT FOR THE CORPS MEMBERS POSTED IN BORNO,THEY SHOULD write THEIR WILLs BE FOR GOING.
Chai




















#sad indeed

21 January 2017 at 10:52
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


...merited happiness

21 January 2017 at 11:37
Anonymous said...

As long as it guarantees their safety.


21 January 2017 at 11:58
daniel ubong said...

Hmmmm,seriously.

21 January 2017 at 12:08

