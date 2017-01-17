NYSC 2016 Batch 'B' (Stream II) Orientation course to commence on January 24th, 2017

NYSC Management have stated that the 2016 Batch 'B' (Stream II) Orientation course will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2016. All Prospective Corps members MUST present medical certificates from government or military hospitals showing their health status before they will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.
The lineup of activities are:
a. Tue 24th - Wed 25th, Jan 2014 - Registration/verification exercise
b. Thursday, 26th January, 2016 - Swearing-in ceremony
c. Monday, 13th February, 2016 - Closing ceremony
Also, prospective Corps members are advised to report to camp at the scheduled date as registration/verification will end at midnight of January 25, 2016. They are also to note that original copies of academic credentials and other documents uploaded during the online registration MUST be presented on camp for physical verification.
