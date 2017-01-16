According to Timeslive, the gang on Friday‚ January 13, robbed the NWJ Jewelers' inside the Sanlam Centre Shopping Centre in Empangeni of an undisclosed amount of jeweler at about 10am.
On Tuesday‚ January 10 , they smashed their way into Watches Unlimited in La Lucia Mall on Tuesday morning.
Monday‚ January 9, they smashed into Cajee‚ in Gateway in Durban on Monday evening, where they stole valuables.
Sunday‚ January 8 - Just less than 24 hours earlier‚ the gang smashed their way through the Osiniq Jewels at the Hilton Hotel in Durban where they stole jewellery worth R2-million.
Monday‚ January 2 - The gang robbed a jewellery store in Matthews Meyiwa Road in Greyville escaping with a loot of rings ‚ chains and earrings.
The police are currently hunting for the arrest of the notorious gang terrorising the country.
