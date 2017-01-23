Notice anything strange about this photo of Didier Drogba's return to Chelsea?

Chelsea and African football legend, Didier Drogba, took to his
Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his former teammates at
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on Sunday
. Included
in the photo is Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa, Willian and John Terry, but
something about the photo has got people talking.. Do you know what it
is? Lol
23 comments:
Probably the guy in the towel
I no see anything o
...merited happiness
You want to say Willian is wearing skirt isn't it? Na make every guy dey look hin body well before he come follow u talk Linda cos person fit just put biro for pocket u go call am mini prick. that your eye no dey ever stay one place..na tire I tire for u
I don't know
Still searching.... Rolleyes
I saw d**k
still observing in HD camera
Chelsea legend
Chelsea legend
Fabregas and willian
Linda tell us.
Ode which d*ck you see
The way fab tie the towel and willian skirt 😂😂😂
Awesome PS4 Games
Saw a comeback of a dynamo
I no see anything o
Lib addict#just passing#
Still Looking...
The guy on skirt?
Honestly Linda, you need to get laid. Your high libido without someone to satisfy it can certainly not be healthy.
tufia
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
What's up with Willian? Looks quite feminine.
E be like say Willian no get microphone o....iI trust sayu na wetin linda dey try punch.dis linda sef go like cassava
She's not getting laid?
Post a Comment