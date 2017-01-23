LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Notice anything strange about this photo of Didier Drogba's return to Chelsea?

Chelsea and African football legend, Didier Drogba, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his former teammates at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Included in the photo is Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa, Willian and John Terry, but something about the photo has got people talking.. Do you know what it is? Lol
Posted by at 1/23/2017 04:04:00 pm

23 comments:

Amour Naturel said...

Probably the guy in the towel

23 January 2017 at 16:07
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I no see anything o


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:07
STERN said...

You want to say Willian is wearing skirt isn't it? Na make every guy dey look hin body well before he come follow u talk Linda cos person fit just put biro for pocket u go call am mini prick. that your eye no dey ever stay one place..na tire I tire for u

23 January 2017 at 16:10
Loveth Best said...

I don't know

23 January 2017 at 16:11
Odibe Blessing said...

Still searching.... Rolleyes

23 January 2017 at 16:11
nnaemeka okpaleke said...

I saw d**k

23 January 2017 at 16:12
OSINANL said...

still observing in HD camera

23 January 2017 at 16:16
Richmond Nwachukwu said...

Chelsea legend

23 January 2017 at 16:16
Richmond Nwachukwu said...

Chelsea legend

23 January 2017 at 16:18
Genesis pee said...

Fabregas and willian

23 January 2017 at 16:21
Abosede Ojuade said...

Linda tell us.

23 January 2017 at 16:28
ASHANKA said...

Ode which d*ck you see

23 January 2017 at 16:28
ASHANKA said...

The way fab tie the towel and willian skirt 😂😂😂

23 January 2017 at 16:29
make money online said...

Awesome PS4 Games

23 January 2017 at 16:30
Anonymous said...

Saw a comeback of a dynamo

23 January 2017 at 16:32
Iphie Abraham said...

I no see anything o








Lib addict#just passing#

23 January 2017 at 16:32
chinelo okafor said...

Still Looking...

23 January 2017 at 16:33
Faith Akpomedaye said...

The guy on skirt?

23 January 2017 at 16:33
Anonymous said...

Honestly Linda, you need to get laid. Your high libido without someone to satisfy it can certainly not be healthy.

23 January 2017 at 16:33
Vivian Reginalds said...

tufia
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:36
Chikaka said...

What's up with Willian? Looks quite feminine.

23 January 2017 at 16:37
Debo Drillz said...

E be like say Willian no get microphone o....iI trust sayu na wetin linda dey try punch.dis linda sef go like cassava

23 January 2017 at 16:41
Prince lexton said...

She's not getting laid?

23 January 2017 at 16:56

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts