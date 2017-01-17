"Not everyone will agree with your choices" Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku replies trolls as she dedicates daughter with husband

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku and her Canadian husband dedicated their adorable daughter, Lorde, at the St. Peter's Catholic Church, in Accra on Saturday. Ever since she posted photos from the Baptism and Thanksgiving ceremony, trolls have been leaving negative comments on her social media pages about her husband. She then responded. She wrote:
"Stop sending screenshots of the negative comments," she wrote moments ago. "Pls it's enough... I've seen and heard more positive vibes so enough of the negative ones already. Not everyone will agree with ur choices but it's their opinion and they can keep it to themselves If they can't be inspired.... (It's no news though) Negative screenshots don't work for me. Thank you."
