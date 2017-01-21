Not every man who cheats on you is bad - Actress, Iyabo Ojo writes

As written by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.
'Ladies, Not every man who cheats on you is bad! it's in their nature to cheat as every man has a bit of it deposited in them. He may love you but still cheat on you, as long as he respects, care and keeps it far away from you. it's a twisted world my dear but that's just the fact'.
'If you find one who doesn't cheat on you then you are extremely blessed but A man who makes you feel less of your self, a man who enjoys seeing you beg and wail, a man who doesn't care if you fall into depression a million times until you run mad, a man who makes you feel like nothing, a man who throws your love back to your face at every given opportunity, a man who feels you are so unattractive that he doesn't want to take you out anymore giving you that low self esteem, a man who never appreciate anything you do for him, a man who feels your opinion doesn't count, a man who feels you should be seen and not heard, a man who feels without him you are nothing, a man who will only have you when he wants you, a man who doesn't fight for you, a man who condemns you to his friends and side chicks, a man who looks at you with so much irritation, a man who flaunts his side chick in front of you, a man who is physically & mentally abusive towards you and sometimes your kids, a Man you have to always beg to perform his manly duty before he agrees to touch you! That man is so bad and so wrong for you.
'Stop asking me what should I do? Oh the society and my friends will mock me, oh my kids! Hello woman, wake up he doesn't love you, stop looking for excuses for him, his love was never real in d first place, Mrs is not a do or die matter, your happiness should always come first, you should always come first, it's only when you are in the right frame of mind that you can take good care of your kids. For the record, mothers who vent their anger on their kids for failed husband issues should stop it! No be them send you message'.
'You made d choice and it turned out wrong, you can always make it right without him! You either die trying or take a reality check and walk out! it's never too late! If you stay in it well - all the best! Its a lost battle and you are on your own. Your happiness must always come first if you truly want to live for your kids and yourself #strongwomen #strongmothers #strongwomensupportingrealwome
n'.
