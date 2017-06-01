LIS

Friday, 6 January 2017

Nollywood Star Annie Macaulay Idibia Challenges The Price of Drinks In Nigeria

Nollywood Star Actress Annie Macaulay Idibia and wife of music superstar Innocent Idibia , popularly known as 2Face challenges the price of alcoholic beverages in Nigeria.

The message she clearly displayed in “Pascal Atuma Skits”. Watch her in action in this hilarious skit directed by Pascal Atuma featuring Annie herself, Chris Uti and Queen BabyokuMadu . Pascal Atuma Skits (The African Laugh Factory) is fully endorsed and supported by the Godfather of African Comedy the legend himself Ace Comedian Ali Baba.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRZwacZLLXA

Also watch another hilarious skit by Pascal Atuma, this time Pascal took it to another level, he plays a call girl, while Chris Uti plays Alhaji
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTPVHFDSyVY

Pascal Atuma Skits (The African Laugh Factory) is a production of “The Atuma Brothers International Company – TABIC”







