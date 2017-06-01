Nollywood Star Annie Macaulay Idibia Challenges The Price of Drinks In Nigeria

The message she clearly displayed in “Pascal Atuma Skits”. Watch her in action in this hilarious skit directed by Pascal Atuma featuring Annie herself, Chris Uti and Queen BabyokuMadu . Pascal Atuma Skits (The African Laugh Factory) is fully endorsed and supported by the Godfather of African Comedy the legend himself Ace Comedian Ali Baba.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRZwacZLLXA
Also watch another hilarious skit by Pascal Atuma, this time Pascal took it to another level, he plays a call girl, while Chris Uti plays Alhaji
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTPVHFDSyVY
Pascal Atuma Skits (The African Laugh Factory) is a production of “The Atuma Brothers International Company – TABIC”
