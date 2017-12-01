LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Nollywood star actress Adaora Ukoh and her cheating husband in new comedy skit

Nollywood Star Actress AdaoraUkoh got it right in the eyes of the women, but not in the eyes of men and tradition of our country. This time she turns to a private investigator to catch her cheating husband .

She played the role so well in “Pascal Atuma Skits” that viewers are beginning to look at her with a third eye.

Watch for yourself her reaction when she caught him red handed.  If you were in her shoes, what will you do?

Watch what she did , her reaction in this “Pascal Atuma Skit” titled “CharlyCharly”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1chLGyPw2_A

And also enjoy another hilarious skit directed by Pascal Atuma titled “ Prince Bring Bring” starring Nollywood Actress Peggy Ovire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFUe3l7qcZA

Pascal Atuma Skits is a production of “The Atuma Brothers International Company – TABIC
Don’t forget to follow them on twitter and instagram @PascalAtuma and also subscribe to their Youtube Channel  - PASCAL ATUMA- and facebook fanpage Pascal Atuma






