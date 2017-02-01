LIS

LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Nollywood actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, has died

The actress who has featured in many Yoruba movies, died in the early hours of today January 2nd. Bimbo Oshin who is a Nollywood actress, announced Majekodunmi's death.
Posted by at 1/02/2017 06:19:00 pm

9 comments:

evy claret said...

May her soul RIP


Eva Da Diva...

2 January 2017 at 18:22
Vina Saviour said...

May her soul rest in peace

2 January 2017 at 18:22
livingstone chibuike said...

may her soul Rip

2 January 2017 at 18:23
sunday joy said...

May her soul rest in peace

2 January 2017 at 18:24
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Eww! Don't know her thou. Chief death u for allow her to enjoy this year small na na wa oh o. Is she MUSLIM OR CHRISTIAN HUH?


















#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 18:32
Louis Ojibe said...

OMG see more details here

2 January 2017 at 18:37
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

May her soul rip.

2 January 2017 at 18:48
daniela desmond said...

I don't know her tho...

2 January 2017 at 19:12
ifeoma's verdict said...

Eeeeeeya i know her, may her soul rip.

2 January 2017 at 19:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts