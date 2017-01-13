Nollywood actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo returns to school
Multiple award winning Nollywood actor, Kanayo .O. Kanayo has gone back to school to continue his education. The actor, who resumed classes at the University of Abuja, made the announcement on his Instagram yesterday.
"Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja. Just finished with morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm. #overandout.
