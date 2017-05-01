LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

No plans to increase tariff on anti-malaria drugs- Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, says

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has reacted to speculations that the Federal government plans to increase the tariff of imported anti-malaria drugs. Reacting via his twitter handle, Adewole said inquires he made from the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, shows that there is nothing like that.
5 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice...

5 January 2017 at 14:48
5 January 2017 at 14:54
5 January 2017 at 15:00
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

BETTER DON'T TRY THA SHII





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

5 January 2017 at 15:01
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

But the minister of finance mentioned it in her statement while banning some items last week. This country is insane!


Long Live LIB

5 January 2017 at 15:16

