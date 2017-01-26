No plan for re-absorption of dismissed soldiers- Nigerian Army

In a press statement released by Sani Kukasheka Usman, Brigadier General Director, the army has denied the re-absorption of dismissed soldiers. The statement reads:
"The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to false information circulating through WhatsApp and other social media platforms on the purported re-absorption of dismissed regiments (Soldiers) between 2006 to date into the Nigerian Army.The Nigerian Army has no plan for any re-absorption of dismissed soldiers as assumed. Members of the public are please urged to discountenance such false information.
They are also encouraged to cross check any information about the Nigerian Army with the Directorate of Army Public Relations or the Nigerian Army Website www.army.mil.ng
"
