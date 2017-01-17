'No officer has the right to check your mobile phone' - Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus

For a long time, Nigerians have asked if it's right for police officer to search your mobile phones during a routing stop and search exercise on the road. Now, the Lagos State Police PRO, Dolap Badmus has shed more light on the issue saying it is wrong.In her words, 'Your phone is private, it's your private property because people do alot of private stuffs on their mobile phones so it's wrong. Police officers have no right to do that except there is a reasonable ground to do so'. Watch the video after the cut...
6 comments:
This is for Area H Ogudu,Police Station
ABEG NA NAIJA WE DEY OO, DEM GO DO AND UNDO
Better tell your colleagues. They'll just see someone and start going through the person's phone for no reason,what rubbish.Well they cnt try that shit with me anyways.
Hungry people
I hope our Illiterate Nigerian Police will know this....
Tell them ohhh.people wet no know their work
Okay
...merited happiness
