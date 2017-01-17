LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

'No officer has the right to check your mobile phone' - Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus


For a long time, Nigerians have asked if it's right for  police officer to search your mobile phones during a routing stop and search exercise on the road. Now, the Lagos State Police PRO, Dolap Badmus has shed more light on the issue saying it is wrong.
In her words, 'Your phone is private, it's your private property because people do alot of private stuffs on their mobile phones so it's wrong. Police officers have no right to do that except there is a reasonable ground to do so'. Watch the video after the cut...
6 comments:

Anonymous said...

This is for Area H Ogudu,Police Station

17 January 2017 at 13:57
ASHANKA said...

ABEG NA NAIJA WE DEY OO, DEM GO DO AND UNDO

17 January 2017 at 13:57
Busola said...

Better tell your colleagues. They'll just see someone and start going through the person's phone for no reason,what rubbish.Well they cnt try that shit with me anyways.
Hungry people

17 January 2017 at 14:05
Idris Olaide said...

I hope our Illiterate Nigerian Police will know this....

17 January 2017 at 14:10
marymsry said...

Tell them ohhh.people wet no know their work

17 January 2017 at 14:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 14:17

