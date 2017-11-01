"CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using BuzzFeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations. We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week. We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate."
Wednesday, 11 January 2017
No decorum! "No, I will not give you a question, you are fake' Trump fires at CNN reporter, CNN replies
This is what happened at Trump's press conference today. He lost his cool with a CNN reporter, refusing to answer his question and calling CNN terrible and fake. Read CNN's reply after the cut.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/11/2017 09:25:00 pm
7 comments:
Social media love! Beautiful family indeed! VERY SOON i predict.I AM NOT A PROPHET BUT IF U CALL ME PROPHET NA U SANI. I SEE OBAMA AND MITCHELL DIVORCING once u leave white house.AS FOR THEIR CHILDREN THOSE ONES HAS ALREADY BEING MESSED UP WITH WEEDS AND YEYEBRITIES mark my word.
#sad indeed
Yimu!Social media love! Beautiful family indeed! VERY SOON i predict.I AM NOT A PROPHET BUT IF U CALL ME PROPHET NA U SANI. I SEE OBAMA AND MITCHELL DIVORCING once u leave white house.AS FOR THEIR CHILDREN THOSE ONES HAS ALREADY BEING MESSED UP WITH WEEDS AND YEYEBRITIES mark my word.
#sad indeed
Carry go my papa they are more than fake send to temp u sir.. SHAME TO CNN AND NYT una end is near I AM HAPPY THAT UNA KILLARY AND OBAMA LOST WOEFULLY. trump should not grant any interview from these fools because they will use any thing trip say here to lie against him SO CNN AND NYT MAKE UNA BACK OFF.
Papa carry go.
GREAT ANNOUNCEMENT For my heavenly families,friends and well wishers in UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP,freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima will be live and direct in California next week weekend for papa Donald j trump inauguration SO BE READY TO WELLCOME HIM WITH ENTOURAGE,siren and 10 gun shoots na we get America oo.EW IS GOOD TO BE GOOD OO money is indeed a bastard!
Chai haters will die of heart attack and fever this night cause of this news!
E pain u huh?meet oba of lagoon or DIE now.
#sad indeed
Who dis one epp now?
...merited happiness
I just love this nigga.
Too real and blunt to care about protocol to please whoever. Exactly what Americans need,not pretenders
Why are you so dull. U just post anything that comes to your head..think bfre u type,ask urself ''am I making sense'' u always do the opposite. Savage!
