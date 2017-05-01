No case of polio disease in Cros Rivers state- FG says

There have been speculations that the disease has surfaced in the state after a toddler at Ekpene-Eki community of Odukpani local government area of Cross Rivers state was noticed with a deformed leg presumed to be a characteristic of the viral disease(read here)
Speaking to Channels TV yesterday, the Incident Manager of the National Polio Emergency Operation Centre, Dr. Usman Adamu, said the suspected polio case has been clinically diagnosed to be a deformity known as club foot. According to Adamu, the first polio diagnosis process revealed that the child’s leg was not flaccid as is the case of most polio disease patients.
No comments:
Post a Comment