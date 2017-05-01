LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

No case of polio disease in Cros Rivers state- FG says

The Federal government has said that there is no case of polio virus disease in Cross Rivers state as investigations carried out so far, have shown that the suspected case is actually untrue.

There have been speculations that the disease has surfaced in the state after a toddler  at Ekpene-Eki community of Odukpani local government area of Cross Rivers state was noticed with a deformed leg presumed to be a characteristic of the viral disease(read here)

Speaking to Channels TV yesterday, the  Incident Manager of the National Polio Emergency Operation Centre, Dr. Usman Adamu, said the suspected polio case has been clinically diagnosed to be a deformity known as club foot. According to Adamu, the first polio diagnosis process revealed that the child’s leg was not flaccid as is the case of most polio disease patients.
Posted by at 1/05/2017 11:31:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts