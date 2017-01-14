Nneoma Nkechi Rochas builds houses for Angelina Obasi and other indigent widows. Must Watch!

During the rains, she used tarpaulin to cover her children from the leaking spots. Angelina’s new home (a fully furnished two bedroom house) was built by the SNARP team within six weeks.
SNARP - She Needs A Roof Project.
SNARP an initiative of Nneoma Nkechi Rochas has built over 172 new fully furnished two bedroom Homes for indigent widows in our society. We can't wait to change even more lives!
SNARP -She Needs a Roof Project - caters for the shelter needs of the indigent widows, orphans and less privileged in Nigeria and beyond. If someone you know fits this criteria, please send us an email detailing your/his/her account at snarpinfo@gmail.com.
