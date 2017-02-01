LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Nigeria’s Services Job Board, ICando.ng is giving away Windows Tablets & N100k worth of Recharge cards this Festive Season

ICando is a free online job platform that people who sell any type of services use to advertise their skills and talents to people who need these services. On the platform, you can buy and sell absolutely any type of service i.e. Dj, MC, Catering, Makeup, Copy Editing, Comedian, Mechanic, Electrician, Tailoring etc. 




You do not have to be a registered business; all you need is an authentic talent or skill people can pay for.

Make your business or ‘side hustle’ more profitable by registering on ICANDO.NG, also for a chance to win today!


For you to qualify to win, you must do the following:
  1. Register on www.icando.ng.
  2. Follow us on all of our social media pages.
  3. Refer Sellers to register on the platform (They must put your Facebook ID/Name when completing their profile)
  4. Like and Share this post to stand a chance.
Winners will be announced weekly from now till the end of January 2017!

Victor Kachi said...

alright thanks





2 January 2017 at 09:06
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

2 January 2017 at 09:17
Henry JBO said...

OK good

2 January 2017 at 09:25

