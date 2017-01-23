LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Nigeria’s leading co-working space Workbay now has office spaces that can seat companies with 6 to 15 staff

Co-working hubs are usually thought to be basically designed for a one man company that needs a workstation or at most a team of 3 that shares a mini private office. Workbay, in its usual manner of always upping the game, has expanded its facility in Lekki Phase 1, Maryland and Ikeja to accommodate companies with staff strength ranging from 6 to 15.

While confirming this news, GbengaAiyeremi the President of Workbay said the idea of co-working space is not limited to a 1 or 2 man company alone butrather for all classes of startups and small businesses so as to enable them benefit from monthly payment instead of the conventional 1 or 2 years rent which is more affordable.
“Their productivity is enhanced because they focus on the job while we provide them with constant power supply, internet, office assistant, cleaner, modern board room, reception service and so on. We will like to welcome you into any of our facilities”.
Workbay Lekki Phase 1

Plot 23 OtunbaAdelekeAdeshina off Admiralty Way
Lekki Phase 1

Workbay Maryland

No 14A BayoDejonwo Street
Maryland Estate

Workbay Ikeja
3/9 OluKoleosho Street
Off Medical Road Ikeja

www.workbay.ng
sales@workbay.ng
08025472953, 012931617, 08185912101









