Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Nigeria's Fatima Muhammad loses bid for the position of Commissioner for Peace and Security at AU

Months after serious campaigning, Nigeria's candidate for the position of the Commissioner for Peace and Security, African Union, Fatima Muhammad, lost the election to the incumbent commissioner, Smail Chergui of Algeria. The election held yesterday in Addis Abba.
8 comments:

Ike Louisa said...

Pretty woman. You tried.

31 January 2017 at 08:43
Kenny said...

good for her .....a muslin for dat matter

31 January 2017 at 08:44
Anonymous said...

How can you be contesting for the post of a Commissioner for Peace and Security for the whole of Africa, when your people are busy making Nigeria Peace-less and insecure?

You people do not think!

I haven't even heard anything from this woman to foster peace in Nigeria. But she wants to bring peace to the world?

Jokers!

31 January 2017 at 09:00
Anonymous said...

Vivian Reginalds said...

good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 January 2017 at 09:23
OSINANL said...

OKAY!

31 January 2017 at 09:30
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

it is well

31 January 2017 at 09:38
Ijeoma Iduh said...

Charity begins at home

31 January 2017 at 09:47

