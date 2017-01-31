Nigeria's Fatima Muhammad loses bid for the position of Commissioner for Peace and Security at AU

Months after serious campaigning, Nigeria's candidate for the position of the Commissioner for Peace and Security, African Union, Fatima Muhammad, lost the election to the incumbent commissioner, Smail Chergui of Algeria. The election held yesterday in Addis Abba.
8 comments:
Pretty woman. You tried.
good for her .....a muslin for dat matter
How can you be contesting for the post of a Commissioner for Peace and Security for the whole of Africa, when your people are busy making Nigeria Peace-less and insecure?
You people do not think!
I haven't even heard anything from this woman to foster peace in Nigeria. But she wants to bring peace to the world?
Jokers!
How can you be contesting for the post of a Commissioner for Peace and Security for the whole of Africa, when your people are busy making Nigeria Peace-less and insecure?
You people do not think!
I haven't even heard anything from this woman to foster peace in Nigeria. But she wants to bring peace to the world?
Jokers!
good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
OKAY!
it is well
Charity begins at home
Post a Comment