Nigerians reacts to President Buhari's planed 2 weeks vacation to United Kingdom

Nigerians have reacted to the news of President Buhari planned 2 weeks vacation to United Kingdom. A lot of people believe it is insensitive for him to travel for vacation few days after a Military jet mistakenly released a bomb on Rann IDP camp which killed over 50 persons and injured many more. Read some of their reactions below ...
8 comments:
hahahaha very funny man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
The IDIOT OF A PRESIDENT should let us know when he arrives in Canada. I will be the first to welcome with nonstop curses directly at his face. If possible since he no sabi or get good advisers on how to rule a nation, I go add advise join.
Your country is on fire you are leaving the country for what medical reason? USELESS MAN.
Nigerians are always reacting
*************************ololololo ooooo******/ Nigerians agboor ncha wunye na agbugbor*******Chai****** ewu ataana ayi igu na isi******** for choosing dix cow ax a president ***** ewu amuona na ogburi******** Tueh!!!!!!
He's entitled to 30 day leave.
Don't know why they're being emotional.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Sai baba waka
there is something really wrong with you
