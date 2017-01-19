LIS

Nigerians reacts to President Buhari's planed 2 weeks vacation to United Kingdom

Nigerians have reacted to the news of President Buhari planned 2 weeks vacation to United Kingdom. A lot of people believe it is insensitive for him to travel for vacation few days after a Military jet mistakenly released a bomb on Rann IDP camp which killed over 50 persons and injured many more. Read some of their reactions below ...







8 comments:

Anonymous said...

19 January 2017 at 13:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

hahahaha very funny man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 13:49
STERN said...

The IDIOT OF A PRESIDENT should let us know when he arrives in Canada. I will be the first to welcome with nonstop curses directly at his face. If possible since he no sabi or get good advisers on how to rule a nation, I go add advise join.
Your country is on fire you are leaving the country for what medical reason? USELESS MAN.

19 January 2017 at 13:53
Chidi Ogbonna said...

Nigerians are always reacting
www.chidiogbonna.com

19 January 2017 at 13:54
Chizzy Liz said...

*************************ololololo ooooo******/ Nigerians agboor ncha wunye na agbugbor*******Chai****** ewu ataana ayi igu na isi******** for choosing dix cow ax a president ***** ewu amuona na ogburi******** Tueh!!!!!!

19 January 2017 at 14:01
BONARIO NNAGS said...

He's entitled to 30 day leave.
Don't know why they're being emotional.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

Sai baba waka

19 January 2017 at 14:19
Anonymous said...

there is something really wrong with you

19 January 2017 at 14:20

