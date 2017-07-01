Nigerians react as Pastor Adeboye steps down as RCCG General Overseer

This morning, Nigerians woke up to the news that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has appointed a General Overseer for the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria during the church’s annual thanksgiving service today.
According to the 74 year old clergyman, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, will oversee the affairs of the church here in Nigeria.
Obayemi was deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council, before his appointment.
Pastor Adeboye is now a Trending topic on Nigerian twitter. Check out mixed reactions to the news below....
