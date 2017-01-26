LIS

Nigerians pay tributes to author, Late Buchi Emecheta, who passed away aged 72

As reported earlier, Nigerian author, writer and Novelist, Florence Onyebuchi “Buchi” Emecheta died at the age of 72, on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Here are some tributes being paid to her on social media. See more tweets after the cut...



9 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Cool! Keep rest in peace an waiting for terrorist buhari.
Freeborn sympathize with nigerians FROM UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP for the death of their imbecilic president terrorist buhari.

#sad indeed





















#sad indeed

26 January 2017 at 15:49
christie benjamin said...

RIP!

26 January 2017 at 15:52
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Awwww! I read her book Joys of motherhood.
May her soul rest in peace.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

26 January 2017 at 15:53
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Rip mma..

26 January 2017 at 15:59
Kelechi Parallex said...

RIP

26 January 2017 at 16:01
Carina K Jacob said...

RIP mama.

26 January 2017 at 16:06
OSINANL said...

RIP TO HER

26 January 2017 at 16:06
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Her first book that I read was Second Class Citizen followed by the Slave Girl. RIP. Buchi

26 January 2017 at 16:15
Vivian Reginalds said...

aww
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 January 2017 at 16:18

Post a Comment

