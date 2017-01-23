Nigerians are upset that Big Brother Nigeria is being shot in South Africa

Unlike Ghana, Nigerians on social media have promised not to get involved in a tweet-fight with South Africa for obvious reasons.The fact that the 2nd edition of popular reality show, Big Brother Nigeria is currently being held in South Africa just months after 'The Voice Nigeria' held there is not cool with Nigerians. Check out the reactions after the cut.
4 comments:
Big Brother Nigeria in South Africa,okay o,wonders shall never end when all Nigerians run to SA for ph.ds in accredited and unaccredited schools in SA and etc , what more do you expect. This shows that Nigeria is really the giant of Africa.
smileatsade@yahoo.com
Just like d voice nigeria
...merited happiness
The same question I asked the same day I read abt it, why south Africa? Well I was never a fan and will never be a fan...
Let's all boycott anything abt that rubbish show.. Don't post anything abt them here.. Thank for accepting
If multi choice office and other south African owned companies like MEN and shoprute can operate out of Nigeria, then I don't see why people should use NEPA as an excuse to rub the Nigerian economy. This nonsense has got to stop. The handlers of the Big brother franchise in Africa have messed up this show. Failed show. I will watch but I won't put a dime into voting. Stupid ppl
Post a Comment