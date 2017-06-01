Nigerians abandon other ponzi sites for Bitcogate

Bitcogate launched just a few weeks ago with 1 underlying foundation that the developers hold very close to their hearts- Family.
Hmmm… Family you say?
At Bitcogate many changes have been made to make this platform stand out from the rest. Lets start with the referral links. Referral links do not exist in Bitcogate. Bitcogate strongly believes in 1 link, 1 team and 1 goal. Everybody registers using 1 link, you do not have a choice in who your upline and downline is. You can visit the website https://www.bitcogate.com/register and search high and low, you will see that referral links are nowhere to be found. You might ask yourself “what is the purpose of the 1 link?” Its simple, as a family everybody grows together, makes money together and cycles together. Bitcogate’s unique system makes sure everybody gets downlines equally and evenly, allowing upgrades to all levels to happen rapidly- for the entire Bitcogate family.
Bitcogate was developed out of the errors of certain other MLM platforms. There is no central account, payments are all securely done via Blockchain authentication and via peer-to-peer. The other thing that sets Bitcogate apart from ALL other platforms is that there are no weekly or monthly timers on any registered accounts. Once you have upgraded to Level 1, you can sit back and relax, knowing that you are taken care of by the Bitcogate system. Whether you get downlines in 2 hours or 2 days, you can rest assured you WILL cycle! This is the Bitcogate family guarantee!
How does Bitcogate work?
It’s simple. You register an account and upgrade to Level 1 using 0.02 BTC. Once you have done so, the system will allocate 2 referrals to you. These will be your Level 1 downlines. The system will now allocate 2 members each to your Level 1 downlines and this will go on until your entire 2x5 matrix is complete.
You will need 2 people for Level 1, 4 people for Level 2, 8 people for Level 3, 16 people for Level 4 and 32 people for your final level- Level 5. At Level 5, you can sit back and enjoy your bountiful harvest of ±55 BTC after making the life-changing decision to join Bitcogate with just 0.02 BTC.
Bitcogate Earning Table
Reasons why Nigerians are joining Bitcogate.com
1. On blockchain , you only need 0.02btc for your first donation. (So have your blockchain bitcoin wallet funded with at least 0.0203 BTC)
2. On bitcogate, there is no need for aggressive referral recruitment, creating different teams with different links, organizing seminars and all that, Youdont have to refer anybody, (Infact you don't have a referral link). Everyone belongs to 1Team!. The system is designed that way.
3. Bitcogate is new, as at today 6/01/2017, Bitcogate has 2411 members, and a projected 30,000 members monthly, this means if you join today, in two months time, you must have earned 55BTC (over $45,000) (about N23m) back to back to back!!!.
4. On Bitcogate, there is no monthly subscription expiry or timer!!! All you need do is to login and see if you have received enough donations for your level and upgrade.
5. Bitcogatealso has an online support portal where you can chat and send messages to the Admins/support team.
6. Bitcogate is a community of serious people as the expiry for first upgrade is 6 hours, this means even if the total members are 1million, speedy growth is assured for new members.
With the Bitcoin price at an all-time high, now is the perfect time to join Bitcogate and start collecting Bitcoins!
Member’s testimonials
Join bitcogate.com today and be rest assured that you will be a millionaire soon!
How Do I Join?
You need to create a free bitcoin wallet, www.blockchain.info/wallet and have it funded with at least 0.0203 bitcoin.
