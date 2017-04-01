Nigerian soldiers reveal why they revolted in Sambisa forest (Video)

According to the report, the soldiers were protesting and shooting indiscriminately as they turned against their superiors. Now the reason for the protest has been revealed.
In a video footage obtained by Premium Times, one of the soldiers voiced the displeasures of his colleagues, stating the lack of the basic necessities and uncertainty as some of the reasons for their grievance.
In the footage, a superior officer can be seen addressing the soldiers and asking them to step forward and speak on the reason for their displeasure. After a bit of hesitation, one soldier stood up and amidst cheers and claps from his colleagues stated that lack of food and water were reasons why they were aggrieved. He said that they are usually given only two packets of instant noodles to eat each day and that he had not had his bath for eight days because there was no water.
He also mentioned that whenever they were sent on operations, they were never made to know how long they will have to carry out the operation and were often left on the battlefront fighting without relief.
Watch the rest of his revelations in the video below;
1 comment:
Another video huh?hope BURATAI AND TERRORIST BUHARI WILL NOT COME AFTER THEM HUH? who wan fight scam unseen terrorists with empty stomach huh? THEY SHOULD THANK THE SOLDIERS THAT SHOT THE FORMAL VIDEO BECAUSE THAT VIDEO WAS THE REASON THE GAVE UNA FOOD IN THIS CHRISTMAS. If i may ask who are they fighting again huh? Though terrorist buhari and buratai don won already huh? SHAMELESS IDIOTS.
#sad indeed
