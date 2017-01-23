Nigerian soldiers allegedly beat up fitness enthusiast for looking fit

Nigerian fitness enthusiast, Olajide Nathan (@drealghettoboy), shared disturbing photos of his body after he was allegedly brutalized by some Nigerian soldiers at Keffi Street, Obalende, for wearing a tight top.
He said the incident took place at about 9:30pm on Sunday, close to Dordan Barracks in Lagos. He said he was able to copy the plate number of the vehicle the soldiers drove in. Read what he wrote after the cut...
“I was beaten up for almost two hours last nite by soldiers OP MENSA bcos I was wearing a black armless and red track trouser. They asked if i was a cultist and why am i so muscular in shape? Do i build up to intimidate soldiers? I told them i work out bcos i love to be fit and i enjoy doing it.One of the soldiers slapped me immediately and the rest started wipping me with koboko, for no reason. I copied there plate number Hilux NA1003.”
5 comments:
Freeborn will mention Buhari, i'm sure. Kai! OP MENSA na wa o. Its likely d dude ansad in an unruly manner maybe, u knw d kinda arrogance diz body builders exude somtymz. But...pele tho.
This is d height of intimidation, envy and jealousy. is it bad to b physically fit?
Enter your comment...ugochi kennedy.Too bad linda
Soldiers get intimidated easily. Had similar xperience but no koboko. Cus I for collapse for their hand
A lot of Nigerian soldiers get off on abusing their power. It's pathetic.
