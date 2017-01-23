LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Nigerian soldiers allegedly beat up fitness enthusiast for looking fit

Nigerian fitness enthusiast, Olajide Nathan (@drealghettoboy), shared disturbing photos of his body after he was allegedly brutalized by some Nigerian soldiers at Keffi Street, Obalende, for wearing a tight top. 

He said the incident took place at about 9:30pm on Sunday, close to Dordan Barracks in  Lagos. He said he was able to copy the plate number of the vehicle the soldiers drove in. Read what he wrote after the cut...

“I was beaten up for almost two hours last nite by soldiers OP MENSA bcos I was wearing a black armless and red track trouser. They asked if i was a cultist and why am i so muscular in shape? Do i build up to intimidate soldiers? I told them i work out bcos i love to be fit and i enjoy doing it.One of the soldiers slapped me immediately and the rest started wipping me with koboko, for no reason. I copied there plate number Hilux NA1003.”
 
5 comments:

Jason Awosika said...

Freeborn will mention Buhari, i'm sure. Kai! OP MENSA na wa o. Its likely d dude ansad in an unruly manner maybe, u knw d kinda arrogance diz body builders exude somtymz. But...pele tho.

23 January 2017 at 10:27
kikomu chris said...

This is d height of intimidation, envy and jealousy. is it bad to b physically fit?

23 January 2017 at 10:35
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...ugochi kennedy.Too bad linda

23 January 2017 at 10:35
Henry Okoli said...

Soldiers get intimidated easily. Had similar xperience but no koboko. Cus I for collapse for their hand

23 January 2017 at 11:07
Anonymous said...

A lot of Nigerian soldiers get off on abusing their power. It's pathetic.

23 January 2017 at 11:10

