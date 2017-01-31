Nigerian pastor donates 3.5M to sick entertainers

Some of the ailing entertainers who may benefit from the grant include:
1. Prince James Uche.
2. Romanus Amuta(Natty).
3. Tony Akposheri.
4. Theodore Anyanji.
5. Obi Madubogwu.
6. Ernest Azuzu.
7. Patience Oseni.
8. Victor Eze.
9. Gbenga Peters.
10. Adedayo Liadi.
11. Ameachi Monagor.
12. Romeo Casual
13. Jude Oteka
14. Emma Ugolee.
15. Tunde Alabi
16. Nicholas Reeds
17. Victor Olaitor
18. Sadiq Daba.
19. Tommy Oyewole.
20. Promise Nnaji
21. CC Nwanganga
22. Victoria Ndubuaku
23. Frank Ibisidor Asiyai.
24. Harry B.
8 comments:
May God immensely bless him and his ministry
Watch Video/Photos: Apostle Suleiman Explains Ordeal With DSS Operatives
*Prophet TB Joshua Reacted To The Outcome Of US Election*
*24 Powerful #Quotes from Pastor David Oyedepo during #Shiloh2016,*
12 Prayer Points for people in authority (Our Leaders)
*Pastor Adeboye Revealed What Anointing is Doing In Him*
SEE THE IMPORTANCE OF JUST ONE STEP
All these people are sick. God have mercy. What is happening
is Sadiq Daba sick???
nawa o, all these names from entertainment needs help? it is well wt them.
nawa o, all these names from entertainment needs help? it is well wt them.
Wow. God bless ur generous heart
I LOVE PASTORS LIKE THIS
Post a Comment