LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Nigerian pastor donates 3.5M to sick entertainers

On Sunday January 29, 2017, Pastor Chris Okafor of the Liberation Church presented a cheque of 3.5 million naira to the SNAF (Save Nollywood Actors Foundation) Team led by Ejiro Okurame to take care of ailing Nigerian Entertainers

Some of the ailing entertainers who may benefit from the grant include:



1. Prince James Uche.
2. Romanus Amuta(Natty).
3. Tony Akposheri.
4. Theodore Anyanji.
5. Obi Madubogwu.
6. Ernest Azuzu.
7. Patience Oseni.
8. Victor Eze.
9. Gbenga Peters.
10. Adedayo Liadi.
11. Ameachi Monagor.
12. Romeo Casual
13. Jude Oteka
14. Emma Ugolee.
15. Tunde Alabi
16. Nicholas Reeds
17. Victor Olaitor
18. Sadiq Daba.
19. Tommy Oyewole.
20. Promise Nnaji
21. CC Nwanganga
22. Victoria Ndubuaku
23. Frank Ibisidor Asiyai.
24. Harry B.
Posted by at 1/31/2017 01:21:00 pm

8 comments:

Chidera said...

May God immensely bless him and his ministry



Watch Video/Photos: Apostle Suleiman Explains Ordeal With DSS Operatives


*Prophet TB Joshua Reacted To The Outcome Of US Election*



*24 Powerful #Quotes from Pastor David Oyedepo during #Shiloh2016,*



12 Prayer Points for people in authority (Our Leaders)

*Pastor Adeboye Revealed What Anointing is Doing In Him*



31 January 2017 at 13:25
Gideon Okorie said...

SEE THE IMPORTANCE OF JUST ONE STEP

31 January 2017 at 13:26
Anonymous said...

All these people are sick. God have mercy. What is happening

31 January 2017 at 13:34
Mannie said...

is Sadiq Daba sick???

31 January 2017 at 13:39
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

nawa o, all these names from entertainment needs help? it is well wt them.

31 January 2017 at 13:42
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

nawa o, all these names from entertainment needs help? it is well wt them.

31 January 2017 at 13:42
SIGNED MIMI FROM MIAMI said...

Wow. God bless ur generous heart

31 January 2017 at 13:50
OSINANL said...

I LOVE PASTORS LIKE THIS

31 January 2017 at 13:54

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts