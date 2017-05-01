Nigerian music icon Daniel Wilson comes for Pres. Buhari and his government in new music called 'Never Again'

If you were born in last generation and this generation then you definitely know who Daniel Wilson is. The popular 90s singer just released the video to a new song titled 'Never Again' where he bashed president Buhari, his government and his policies. Watch video above & the message accompanying the video after the cut...
My name is Daniel Wilson, and my wish is to revolutionize the political terrain in Nigeria through the use of pop culture, music and other forms of the art "strengthening a political awareness amongst our young people, getting them to better understand what is wrong with our country, helping them to develop a vision for a much better country for a progressive change in our country, not this present SHAM they call change.
No comments:
Post a Comment