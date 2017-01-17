Nigerian mother of two who walked out of an abusive marriage gets hooked to a hot single never-been-married Igbo man

Nora was married for some years, had two children, suffered emotional and physical abusive, had the courage to walk out and got married to a single fine man last December. Read what Aishatu wrote after the cut...
Nora got married very young, she was young and innocent, she assumed she would like a life of happily ever after but soon that illusion was shattered with abuse and serial cheating. The peak of her tumultuous relationship with her ex was when she just had a baby and he wanted to hit her on the hospital bed.
Finally Nora decided she was done, her ex was taken unaware, he begged her small little did Nora know it was a plan to hide assets Anyway when Nora finally left, she was left with NOTHING, she had to start her life afresh with two kids and a serious and long custody battle.
Nora didn't give up and go back to her ex to beg, Nora wore her big girl pants took responsibility for her life, her kids and got to work. She worked as hard as was humanly possible, got her life back on track and got to a comfortable place for herself and her kids.
Her mother was her biggest supporter through this hard times The thing that endeared me to Nora when I read her stories and the challenges with a bad marriage was that Nora never ever turned into a bitter men are evil hating woman.
She was still Nora, kind, trusting, caring and still believed in love On her wedding day Facebook almost crashed with so many beautiful pictures, because Nora is the sweetest person you can ever meet, loyal to a fault even when sometimes you feel she is letting people take advantage of her but Nora just takes it all so gracefully and flashed her killer smile Nora would send beautiful packages for several friends and their kids, if you tell Nora you love a dress Nora would inbox ask for your size and send.
So Nora met this young, fine, Hawt never been married dude who was kuku begging for over a year for Nora to marry him.
See, most times women would refuse to leave dead end marriages because according to them nobody would marry them again after kids, some would say they can only marry divorcees and widowers but Nora married a brand new Igbo man, Canadian citizen no visa wahala has his own great paying job and money before bad belle people will say na money the man dey find. Sadly she lost her mother two days to her wedding.
Here is a toast to Nora and her handsome husband, wishing them all of life's beauty and grace. For those who stay in bad relationships because they do not want to make adult decisions for their safety and that of their kids I hope Nora inspires you today. Great things happen when you take charge of your life
