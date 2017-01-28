Nigerian man promotes rape then gets angry when he's told his mother or sister will be raped

Joshua Itua, a Nigerian Twitter user and a fan of Big Brother Nigeria, expressed dissatisfaction about how boring he perceived the latest Big Brother Nigeria show to be due to the lack of sex. To remedy that, he advised one of the housemates to rape another housemate. "Soma try na abeg,I pay for dstv to watch sex on bbnaija,if she nor gree rape her.#BBNaija" He wrote on Twitter.
This led another Twitter user to ask how he would feel if someone advised a man to rape his mother or sister and Joshua flared up. See the reaction to his tweets after the cut..
2 comments:
May rape be his portion this year.Nonsense!
Pervert.
Post a Comment