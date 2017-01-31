Nigerian lady becomes the only black woman to have two white children

Catherine Howarth, a Financial analyst who is married to Richard Howarth believed to have a recessive gene which resulted to the birth of her son, Jonah who was completely white and had blue eyes.
She was completely stunned when she gave birth to her second child and discovered she was also completely white.
According to her, when she gave birth to her first child, the genetic specialist said it was almost impossible for her as an African to have blue eyed child "When Jonah was born, a genetic specialist said he was a one-in-a-million baby. He said it was extraordinary with my African background that I'd had a child with blue eyes and pale skin. He calculated the possibility of it happening again was less than one in a million. So when Sophia was born with white skin and blue eyes I was more than taken back with shock. It seems the odds of it happening twice are millions-to-one. No-one has heard of a black mum having two white babies one after the other."
