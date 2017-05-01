"GRADUATE MALE COOK & MAMA PUT... Yesterday, we stopped at Ihiala at Anambra State to eat. We were directed to an open air mini restaurant inside the bus park. To my utmost surprise, the cook and operator is a male graduate called NWA SOUTH. His real name is Chijioke. The food was yummy, delicious and well served. I was number 17 to be served and he served over 10 more people while I eat. Lowest price was 200 naira. He told me he served between 250 and 300 people every day. He is called Nwa South because he was deported from South Africa. Instead of endless search of elusive jobs, he turned his cooking passion into business and he is now smiling to the bank. Leave your comfort and complain zone this year and start something that will earn you daily or monthly income".
Thursday, 5 January 2017
Nigerian graduate deported from South Africa opens food buisness
