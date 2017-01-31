LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Nigerian girl, Imelme Umana, becomes first black woman to be President of the Harvard Law Review

Imelme who is from Akwa Ibom state is following the footstep of Former US President Barack Obama who became the first black man elected as Havard Law Review’s president in 1990. Umana, who is a doctorate candidate at Harvard Law School, has served as chair of the Community Action Committee, a board member of the Harvard Model Congress Boston, and a research assistant at the school's Hiphop Archive at the Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research. Congrats to her. Another photo after the cut..

9 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

heya
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 January 2017 at 08:17
Aloysius Imo-owo said...

lovely,Akwaibomite.

31 January 2017 at 08:20
Ike Louisa said...

Congrats.

31 January 2017 at 08:20
Ohiren's Zone said...

Thumbs up to her.Very Nice.

31 January 2017 at 08:29
Bless Essien said...

Proudly akwa ibom

31 January 2017 at 09:19
OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO HER...

31 January 2017 at 09:31
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

congrats, mbok

31 January 2017 at 09:40
Chika ❤️ said...

WehDone Ma!

31 January 2017 at 09:42
Baba For The Broads said...

Congrats dear

31 January 2017 at 09:43

