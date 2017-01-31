Nigerian girl, Imelme Umana, becomes first black woman to be President of the Harvard Law Review

Imelme who is from Akwa Ibom state is following the footstep of Former US President Barack Obama who became the first black man elected as Havard Law Review’s president in 1990. Umana, who is a doctorate candidate at Harvard Law School, has served as chair of the Community Action Committee, a board member of the Harvard Model Congress Boston, and a research assistant at the school's Hiphop Archive at the Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research. Congrats to her. Another photo after the cut..
9 comments:
heya
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
lovely,Akwaibomite.
Congrats.
Thumbs up to her.Very Nice.
Proudly akwa ibom
CONGRATS TO HER...
congrats, mbok
WehDone Ma!
Congrats dear
Post a Comment