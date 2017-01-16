LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Nigerian born UK rapper Skepta leads nominations for Brit Awards 2017 (See full list)

The nominations list for the 2017 edition of the Brit awards has been unveiled with Nigerian born UK rapper Michael Adenuga aka Skepta leading the pack of nominees with 3 nominations to his name. 
 
British girl group, Little Mix and Rihanna also have 3 nominations each joining Skepta as the highest nominees for this year’s edition. The above acts are followed by late singer Sir David Bowie and Drake who both have 2 nominations each. See the full list on Linda Ikeji Music
