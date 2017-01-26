Nigerian author, Buchi Emecheta dies at 72

She died on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in London, England where she's lived most of her life.
Confirming her death, 'the current president of Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Denja Abdullahi said the death was a big loss to the Nigerian literary world. Abdullahi said Emecheta would forever be remembered for championing the agenda of the girl child through her works.
“We have lost a rare gem in this field. Her works would forever live to speak for her. It is a sad loss to our circle and we pray that God would give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. She was known for championing the female gender and we would forever miss her,” he said. Buchi is currently trending on social media with tributes pouring in from her fans and well wishers.
