Nigerian Army doctor pays touching tribute to a fine officer, Captain Ugochukwu Ulasi

Ulasi, also a medical doctor was killed during Boko Haram attack on an Army base in Buni Yadi, Yobe State. on Sunday. Read his tribute after the cut..
Tribute to A fine officer.
Oga Ulasi is gone. !!!!This morning I received the news of your death with shock and grief on my way to the church in my base camp.!!!.... Hmmmm. Last Night when the news that your location was under attack filtered into our camp as we shared boundaries with your AOR, i was initially worried. Later we were informed that the attack has been successfully repelled. Little did i known that even the success was not without somebody paying the supreme price. Little did i know that that person was you. I could remember few weeks ago , we were seated together in NASMS Officers Mess Ojo Lagos, in company of Capt Kanu, and Lt Odoba .
The four of us all doctors. There we were charting about the medical units of all the brigades in the northeast, and their locations and AOR. You told us that you were being proposed to join us there. So you asked us to acquaint you with the happenings in the north east which we did .We laughed and gist. Even saying we had some things in common. Finally on the 1 Dec 16 , I saw your posting to 27 Task force brigade to head the medical team. And that was the last I heard of you. I had thought you will survive it, as you have always survived other numerous challenges in this our fathers job. But you did not survive the attack on buni-yadi last night. Surprisingly you alone as an officer paid the supreme price in that attack.
As i recall that sunday in NASMS Officers Mess, the fine tall, gallant officer standing before me is no more. Away from all the challenges you have gone to rest. Rest in peace Oga. Rest in the bosom of our Lord. May the good Lord comfort your wife, kids and entire family. Adieu Capt Dr Victor Ulasi"
