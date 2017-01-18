LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Nigerian Air Force releases statement on the Rann accidental air strike as death toll rises to 70

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is saddened by yesterday's accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann in Kala Balge area of Borno State in which some innocent lives were lost.

Death toll in the botched air strike has risen to 70, according to the International Committee of Red Cross, coordinating the rescue efforts with the United Nations, MSF, the Nigerian Army and Air Force. 


"While available information is sketchy, the Theatre Commander OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE is taking appropriate steps to avail us with details of the incident," the statement by Nigerian Air Force reads.

"The loss occasioned by this unfortunate incident is deeply regretted. The NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation."
