Nigeria Air Force constitutes panel to investigate Rann accidental air strike
The Nigerian Air Force has constituted a 6-man investigation panel that will investigate the remote causes of the accidental bomb incident that took place at an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state on Tuesday January 17th. Over 50 persons and counting have died from the unfortunate incident. A statement signed by NAFs Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, the committee is meant to present its report on or before February 2nd.
1 comment:
Linda go to bed😘💜rest a little.
Post a Comment