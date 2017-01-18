Niger Delta rulers did not walk out on Vice President Osinbajo- Presidency

Osinbajo had visited the region to chart new ways of restoring peace to the region as well as find solutions to the under development in that area despite the presence of oil.
It was reported online that the Niger Delta rulers whom he had a meeting with, walked out on him after they accused him of treating them shabbily. His media aide took to twitter to deny the report.
Ok o
