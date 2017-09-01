LIS

LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's relationship ended after a fight during her birthday vacation

TMZ has learnt that it was a fight during Nicki Minaj's birthday vacation at Turks and Caicos that led to her break up with Meek Mill. According to an insider who spoke with the website, Nicki was angry because Meek was hanging with his friends and not paying attention to her. This led to a fight and later resulted to a breakup. Read their report after the cut...


Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill broke up after a nuclear fight during her birthday weekend last month ... and it wasn't about cheating.
Sources close to the ex-couple tell us ... they weren't getting along in Turks and Caicos, because he was hanging with friends and not paying attention to her. She went nuts on him, he got pissed and left the island without her, and she said, "Screw this," and ended the relationship. Just that simple.
There are reports Meek had been cheating with a woman named Sonye Rasool and that's what set off Nicki. Sonye claims she and Meek hooked up years before Nicki, but fully denies any cheating and adds ... she's about to file defamation lawsuits against several outlets.
She also says she understands truth is a defense, but has no fear.
It's interesting ... the breakup appears to be over the small stuff, which makes you wonder if the door is still open.
Posted by at 1/09/2017 04:02:00 pm

7 comments:

obiora said...

IDGAF!

9 January 2017 at 16:06
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR THEM,,,

9 January 2017 at 16:08
Saphire Muna said...

......... The door should remain close abeg......

9 January 2017 at 16:11
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Like freeborn give a fuck! I hiss. THEY SHOULD KWONTINUE DATING,MARRYING BREAKING AND DIVORCING I DON'T GIVE A FEK.

















#sad indeed

9 January 2017 at 16:13
Unknown said...

Lols.... So, this is where ''All eyes on you'' ends. I already know they ain't gonna stay together for long. Na dem sabi!!

9 January 2017 at 16:16
Kunbi Santos said...

We have had this side by side refrigerator for two years and it stopped working all of a sudden . We contacted LG about this and were told that the refrigerator is a premium product and they have only 3 technicians that are skilled with this product. We have been placed on hold for more than 3 weeks. I am beginning to think that if all their technicians have be busy fixing other peoples premium product. Then the so called premium product must be crap. We will never buy another LG product. I will continue to post the message in at every chance I get. DON’T BUY LG SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATORS ITS CRAP.

9 January 2017 at 16:22
Kunbi Santos said...

We have had this side by side refrigerator for two years and it stopped working all of a sudden . We contacted LG about this and were told that the refrigerator is a premium product and they have only 3 technicians that are skilled with this product. We have been placed on hold for more than 3 weeks. I am beginning to think that if all their technicians have be busy fixing other peoples premium product. Then the so called premium product must be crap. We will never buy another LG product. I will continue to post the message in at every chance I get. DON’T BUY LG SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATORS ITS CRAP.

9 January 2017 at 16:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts