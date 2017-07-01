NFL fine player twice for excessive celebration (Video)

American National Football League has fined Jarvis Landry twice for excessively celebrating a touchdown.
The wide receiver and punt returner who featured for Miami Dolphins against New England Patriots on January 1, went through three opponents to score the first touchdown of the game.
Jarvis in his celebration, which was described 'meaningless' grabbed his crotch before ripping off his helmet and slamming it to the ground, a game which his team were later defeated 35 - 14.
According to Sporting News, the NFL disciplinary committee fined Jarvis $24,309 for grabbing his crotch and $24,309 for slamming his helmet after he violated the League rules.
