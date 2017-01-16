NFF must package Alex iwobi and Iheanacho well, as they are the future of Super Eagles- Kanu Nwankwo

Former Super Eagles captain and Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo, has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to take proper care of Arsenal player Alex Iwobi and Man City starlet, Kelechi Iheanacho, as the pair are the new pillars of football in the Super Eagles and if they keep up with their form at their respective club sides, the future is bright for the Super Eagles.
“Nigeria football is coming back to the glorious days that we used to know. We have young players that are playing well in their clubs. Alex Iwobi is a player I have watched and I see him as someone that is cool headed and he listens to whatever you tell him to do and takes it on board. He works hard too. He’s got the talent and he can do it' Kanu said to Sporting life.
“My advice to him is not to be carried away by his current form and the accolades that has been following his impressive performances week in week out in the English Premiership. He is just starting. If he can keep it up and also double up his efforts he is going to reach where we want him to reach and he is going to be a good product for the country.
“Kelechi Iheanacho is doing very well too. Whenever he comes in or starts for his club Manchester City or the Super Eagles he keeps scoring goals which a good striker is known for. With what I have seen from these boys, I think the national team has a future and that is why I said in the next one or two years the Eagles will be there and bounce back to reckoning.
“This, however, depends on how we do as well as manage things in the country. It is left for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to package the players and the national team well”, Kanu said
Yes oooo....real talent
Nff huh?super eagle future huh? In this amaju and terrorist buhari scam administering huh? KANU U SPOKE WELL BUT SORRY TO TELL U THIS NFF IS DEAD LIKE APC SCAM GOVERNMENT,THEY NEVER PACKAGE THEM SELFS WELL TALKLESS OF PACKAGING THEIR BOYS HMMM what nff is thinking now is how to loot with super eagles noting more SO TALKING ABOUT FUTURE OF SUPER EAGLES IS LIKE TALKING ABOUT FUTURE OF NIGERIA WHEN WE KNOW NIGERIA FUTURE DON DIE SINCE.so dude pack well.
Freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
