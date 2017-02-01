LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

New Video: StarPrince - Desire ft. Blu

High Pulse Entertainment sensational act, Star Prince with real names Chukwuebuka Prince Ani teams up with Blu, with real names Emmanuel Amaobi Eze, drops the dope visual to the buzzing dance track entitled Desire.

The song which has been buzzing on rotation for a while is a delight for clubs and parties.

Video was shot & directed in Lagos by Adasa cookey

Download the Audio/MP3 here

On MTN Music Plus via http://musicplus.mtnonline.com/desktop/#songdetail?musicCode=601029000000351166

On iTunes via https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/desire-feat.-blu-single/id1179700619?ls=1

Watch the Video here https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mPQXbV0LE0g

Watch out for the REMIX dropping soon ... Anticipate ....


