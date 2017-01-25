LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

New video: Dayo Amusa - Blow My Mind

The beautiful and delectable singer, songwriter and actor, Dayo Amusa is out with the visuals to her recently released single ‘Blow My Mind’. The video directed by Paul Gambit features Zeez with a steamy romance with the award-winning and internationally acclaimed Dayo Amusa.

This video is definitely a must-watch as Dayo Amusa prepares to release a new single featuring Fuji legend, Pasuma and as she gears up for the release of her new movie, ‘Pathetic’.



Download audio here: http://bit.ly/DayoAmusa_BlowMyMind
Alternate audio download Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/174339/dayo-amusa-blow-my-mind
Posted by at 1/25/2017 08:53:00 am

4 comments:

Ajayi Victor said...

Hahaha....Ladies, see this amazing
LATEST ANKARA STYLES FOR 2017

25 January 2017 at 08:57
tinu said...

Nice one, she is really doing well.

http://www.iniroots.com/?ref=23347

25 January 2017 at 09:03
Anonymous said...

Nice song but you should have atleast picked a guy that can pretend to be into you just a little. That guy is a downer.

25 January 2017 at 09:37
OSINANL said...

SEEN...

25 January 2017 at 09:56

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts