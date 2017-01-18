New Video: Anael Jeannis - You Won My Heart

Meet Anael Jeannis, he recently shot one of his latest single titled "You Won My Heart" which is produced & Directed by Dalyboy Belgason. The song is trending and loved by so many across and within Nigeria.
Anael is set to soon release another hit single titled " Take off your clothes" and will be featuring Davido.
Song produced by Fliptyce Beatz. "Take off your clothes" gives a different perspective about love. Watch out.
Don't forget to download/buy "You won my heart" on itunes.
3 comments:
Seen
...merited happiness
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
