Wednesday, 18 January 2017

New Video: Anael Jeannis - You Won My Heart

Meet Anael Jeannis, he recently shot one of his latest single titled "You Won My Heart" which is produced & Directed by Dalyboy Belgason. The song is trending and loved by so many across and within Nigeria. Anael is set to soon release another hit single titled " Take off your clothes" and will be featuring Davido.



Song produced by Fliptyce Beatz. "Take off your clothes" gives a different perspective about love. Watch out. Don't forget to download/buy "You won my heart" on itunes.
