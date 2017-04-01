New Tweets: Donald Trump simply doesn’t believe the ‘Russian Hacking’ tales

US President elect, Donald Trump was scheduled to receive a special intelligence report by the 17 American Intelligence agencies today, but for some reasons, the briefing has been postponed till Friday.
Donald Trump who has never believed the shacking tales feels it’s strange as he tweeted.
5 comments:
Yes is true na!RUSSIA HACKING IS NOTING BUT A FRAUD FROM LOSER OBAMA. Obama is looking for who to blame for the downfall of his democratic party and the lost of his bitch killary killington. ASK UR SELF IF THE SO CALLED RUSSIAN HACKING HELP KILLARY TO WIN WOULD OBAMA SECTION THEM HUH? Shameless worst president.
See dream!Freeborn begging huh?begging who huh?the same freeborn begging gave out N3.5m to his social media friends this xmas,please SOME BODY SHOULD TELL THAT HAUSA ANONYMOUS hungry bastard IDIOT and yoruba fools that freeborn will feed their 25 generation and the next to come.so u go under anonymous to face my comments huh?IF FREEBORN IS BEGging ON SOCIAL MEDIA HE WON'T BE COMMENTING LIKE THIS HIS COMMENT WOULD HAVE BEING SOFT AND SMOOTH SO TO PLEASE PEOPLE NA BUT HIS COMMENT HAS SHOW THAT FREEBORN WILL FEED THE WHOLE SOCIAL MEDIAns WITH HIS BOLD AND POWERFUL COMMENT SO MAY THUNDER STRIKE U IDIOT. GO AROUND NIGER DELTA AND OUT SIDE NIGERIA AND ASK ABOUT ME OR MYFAMILY THEY WILL TELL U idiot. bastard moron like u,so u think am on social media to beg like u lazy poverty striken bastard huh? an here to open ur useless eyes and speak against ur apc,terrorist buhari and his Muslim satanic agenda,which i have done .IF U INSULT MY ENGLISH THEN WHAT WILL U TELL UR USELESS PRESIDENT HUH? how i wish engly dey help tellrosit buhari will not spell aso rock.so u can speak well and illiterate buhari is ruling u huh? May thunder fire u.
Almighty RICH FREEBORN REMAINS UR LORD LIKE IT OR NOT u HUNGRY APE VAGABOND,u've never seen any thing yet i dey come back to Nigeria after Trump inauguration TO GIVE U FOOLS GHANA PEPPER,THUNDER,BRIM STONE AND LAST BURIAL so no run!
Freeborn wept on una grave!
#sad indeed
Yes is true na!RUSSIA HACKING IS NOTING BUT A FRAUD FROM LOSER OBAMA. Obama is looking for who to blame for the downfall of his democratic party and the lost of his bitch killary killington. ASK UR SELF IF THE SO CALLED RUSSIAN HACKING HELP KILLARY TO WIN WOULD OBAMA SECTION THEM HUH? Shameless worst president.
See dream!Freeborn begging huh?begging who huh?the same freeborn begging gave out N3.5m to his social media friends this xmas,please SOME BODY SHOULD TELL THAT HAUSA ANONYMOUS hungry bastard IDIOT and yoruba fools that freeborn will feed their 25 generation and the next to come.so u go under anonymous to face my comments huh?IF FREEBORN IS BEGging ON SOCIAL MEDIA HE WON'T BE COMMENTING LIKE THIS HIS COMMENT WOULD HAVE BEING SOFT AND SMOOTH SO TO PLEASE PEOPLE NA BUT HIS COMMENT HAS SHOW THAT FREEBORN WILL FEED THE WHOLE SOCIAL MEDIAns WITH HIS BOLD AND POWERFUL COMMENT SO MAY THUNDER STRIKE U IDIOT. GO AROUND NIGER DELTA AND OUT SIDE NIGERIA AND ASK ABOUT ME OR MYFAMILY THEY WILL TELL U idiot. bastard moron like u,so u think am on social media to beg like u lazy poverty striken bastard huh? an here to open ur useless eyes and speak against ur apc,terrorist buhari and his Muslim satanic agenda,which i have done .IF U INSULT MY ENGLISH THEN WHAT WILL U TELL UR USELESS PRESIDENT HUH? how i wish engly dey help tellrosit buhari will not spell aso rock.so u can speak well and illiterate buhari is ruling u huh? May thunder fire u.
Almighty RICH FREEBORN REMAINS UR LORD LIKE IT OR NOT u HUNGRY APE VAGABOND,u've never seen any thing yet i dey come back to Nigeria after Trump inauguration TO GIVE U FOOLS GHANA PEPPER,THUNDER,BRIM STONE AND LAST BURIAL so no run!
Freeborn wept on una grave!
#sad indeed
Na imm sabi
Lib addict#just passing#
WHATEVER WITH HIM THO
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
shut up liar. which 3,5m u give ur social media friends? who know u ? U wen claim to know pass everybody who is your president? mumu
Post a Comment