Monday, 23 January 2017

New sexy photos of Flavour N'abania

The music star is all shades of sexy as he performed at the opening of Big Brother naija last night in South Africa. Flavour was styled by Celebrity stylist Swankyjerry...



6 comments:

Shunn ben said...

Am more sexy, no b joke.

23 January 2017 at 13:15
Anonymous said...

South Africa Seriuosly?,

23 January 2017 at 14:12
Dora Michael said...

Flavour is hot ,u need to see him wyne with his 6packs at the opening ceremony, Flavour is super hot and romantic too

23 January 2017 at 14:25
Oghenetega said...

SEXY motherfucker..
He tried a bit compare to yemi Alade that mounted the stage twice with an epic Failure... Her perfirmance didn't even move any1 from there Seat...
It's a shame they have to take that Talentless girl forming Sexy with her Stiff Yansh to the Opening when the Likes of TIWA, OMAWUMI ,SEYI & WAJE With an Electrifying performances. .. mtsheeeeew

23 January 2017 at 15:13
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:14
Ide. said...

The voice...I see you

23 January 2017 at 15:14

