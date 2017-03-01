New photos of Sunday Oliseh as he begins training with new club Fortuna Sittard & makes history in the process

Oliseh, who applied for the job directly, rather than through his agent, says he's elated to be coaching the club and says his first aim is to develop a playing philosophy for the club to ensure they concede less goals and play beautiful football.
"I am very happy to be here," Oliseh told Fortuna Sittard's official website.
"Because this is a good opportunity for me. Years ago, I got the highest coaching diploma in England, in a class with guys like Ryan Giggs and Roberto Di Matteo. Now I want to bring my football philosophy into practice. There were other clubs interested in me.
"But they are thousands of kilometers away from my home (in Belgium). And I want to be close to my family. My family means the world to me. Is more important than training. But training I love to do most. I contacted Fortuna myself.
"I have a manager, but I did it myself. Partly because I wanted to get a feel for the club. what kind of club is Fortuna, where does the club want to go? I spoke with Charly Chudik and liked the conversation we had."Fortuna Sittard have conceded 39 goals in 19 league games this season and are currently placed 18th with 15 points and Oliseh knows his main aim this season is to stop the club from being relegated.
"Every weekend I go to watch a match somewhere in the area," he says.
The last game I played for Ajax was against Fortuna in a cup final at the De Kuip in Rotterdam. It was a good game for me, because we won. So it was not for Fortuna. Maybe I can now make it up to Fortuna by becoming the trainer here. I had actually hoped to start as a trainer somewhere by the start of next season. But this opportunity came along and now I'm here.”
"We concede too many goals. We must first stop that from happening. The next phase is to play more to the other goal. So not only keep the other team away from our goal, but also try to win games. Hopefully, we develop our own style of football. Sittard-style of football.
Photo credit: fortunasittard.nl
