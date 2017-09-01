LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

New music: X-Jay – Uduwedin (Prod by T Spice)

X-Jay is back with a new sound titled “Uduwedin“, His previous release “Beautiful girl” received a lot of positive response from his fans, now he’s back with this Ẹ̀sán high life banger produced by T Spice and this one will keep you dancing for real.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/bja4mai6yi/X-Jay_Uduwedin_Prod_by_T_Spice_.mp3

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/168691

https://my.notjustok.com/track/168691/x-jay-uduwedin-prod-by-t-spice

1/09/2017 08:33:00 am

3 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Nice












Lib addict#just passing#

9 January 2017 at 08:34
Saphire Muna said...

Double your hustle, nice sound















........... Cristo vive..........

9 January 2017 at 08:37
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 January 2017 at 08:47

