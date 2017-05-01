New music: Kelvin Armani - Hammer

Malaysian base Fresh Music Empire presents his first signee Kelvin Armani with an outstanding career growth in music over the years. Kelvin Armani, a graduate of University of Greenwich, UK with a Bachelor Degree in Computing Science and has a mantle to rock the Entertainment Industry in 2017 with his unrelenting efforts and love for music.
Kelvin Armani kick off with “HAMMER”, a song that resonate with all hardworking people around the world going through the hustles of life as we all have our shares and praying to God for unending breakthrough.
“HAMMER” is produced by Femisounds and directed by AaronItems.
